Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly said that she tried hard to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine during her time in office.

What Happened: In an interview with the German journalist and author, Alexander Osang, Merkel said she does not blame herself for not trying hard enough for Ukraine.

"It's a great sadness that it didn't work out, but I don't blame myself for not trying hard enough. I don't see that I have to say 'that was wrong,' and that's why I have nothing to apologize for," said Merkel speaking of the 2014 Minsk Agreement with Russia, according to Reuters.

Merkel had led the imposition of sanctions on Russia in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea.

Merkel further added that the Minsk agreement had calmed the situation. "What would have happened if nobody cared in 2014 and Putin just continued? I don't want to know that at all," she added.

Merkel, who opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said there was no justification for the "brutal disregard of international law." She had been against the plan to let Ukraine join NATO because Russia's president would have perceived it as a "declaration of war."

Why It Matters: Merkel's comments came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine marks over three months. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had occupied 97% of the Luhansk region, one of the two provinces that make up Donbas in Ukraine.

