Estee Lauder Opens New Distribution Center In Switzerland

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 10:43 AM | 28 seconds read
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL has opened a new distribution center in Galgenen, Switzerland, to aid its global Travel Retail business.
  • The 300,000 square foot facility will expand Estee’s existing distribution footprint in Switzerland.
  • Travel Retail covers duty-free environments, including airports, downtown locations, airlines, cruises, and border shops.
  • Travel Retail segment accounted for 28% of Estee Lauder’s sales in FY21.
  • Price Action: EL shares are trading higher by 1.09% at $268.57 on the last check Tuesday.

