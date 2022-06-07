Peloton Taps Ex-Amazon Executive Liz Coddington As CFO

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has appointed Liz Coddington as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13, 2022.
- She succeeds Jill Woodworth, who has decided to step down as Peloton's Chief Financial Officer after serving the company since 2018.
- Woodworth will serve as a consultant for Peloton on an interim basis, aiding the transition phase and preparing the FY22 financial report.
- Coddington recently served as Vice President of Finance for Amazon.Com, Inc.AMZN Amazon Web Services.
- She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $12.52 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement