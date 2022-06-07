ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Peloton Taps Ex-Amazon Executive Liz Coddington As CFO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has appointed Liz Coddington as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13, 2022.
  • She succeeds Jill Woodworth, who has decided to step down as Peloton's Chief Financial Officer after serving the company since 2018.
  • Woodworth will serve as a consultant for Peloton on an interim basis, aiding the transition phase and preparing the FY22 financial report.
  • Coddington recently served as Vice President of Finance for Amazon.Com, Inc.AMZN Amazon Web Services.
  • She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $12.52 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement