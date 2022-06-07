Peloton Taps Ex-Amazon Executive Liz Coddington As CFO

by

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has appointed Liz Coddington as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13, 2022.

She succeeds Jill Woodworth, who has decided to step down as Peloton's Chief Financial Officer after serving the company since 2018.

Woodworth will serve as a consultant for Peloton on an interim basis, aiding the transition phase and preparing the FY22 financial report.

Coddington recently served as Vice President of Finance for Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Web Services. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $12.52 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

