Mattel Expands Its PlayBack Program To Include Fisher-Price Toys

Mattel Inc MAT has expanded its Mattel PlayBack program to include Fisher-Price toys.

The program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products, keeping materials out of landfills.

The initiative is aimed to support Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel PlayBack was launched in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. in 2021.

Price Action: MAT shares closed lower by 1.64% at $24.54 on Monday.

