Mattel Expands Its PlayBack Program To Include Fisher-Price Toys

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 6:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Mattel Inc MAT has expanded its Mattel PlayBack program to include Fisher-Price toys.
  • Fisher-Price will join Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox brands in the toy takeback program.
  • The program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products, keeping materials out of landfills.
  • The initiative is aimed to support Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.
  • Mattel PlayBack was launched in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. in 2021.
  • Price Action: MAT shares closed lower by 1.64% at $24.54 on Monday.

