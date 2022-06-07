Mattel Expands Its PlayBack Program To Include Fisher-Price Toys

- Mattel Inc MAT has expanded its Mattel PlayBack program to include Fisher-Price toys.
- Fisher-Price will join Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox brands in the toy takeback program.
- The program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products, keeping materials out of landfills.
- The initiative is aimed to support Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.
- Mattel PlayBack was launched in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. in 2021.
- Price Action: MAT shares closed lower by 1.64% at $24.54 on Monday.
