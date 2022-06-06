Brunswick Expects Freedom Boat Club To Surpass 50K Memberships

- Brunswick Corp BC said Freedom Boat Club is expected to surpass 50,000 memberships across its 360 global locations this week.
- Freedom's 50,000 memberships cover more than 75,000 global members.
- The company said it has more than doubled its memberships, locations, and the number of boats in its fleet since its acquisition of Freedom in 2019.
- Freedom's contribution to Brunswick's top line is expected to double in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Brunswick said its recurring revenue businesses already deliver more than 40% of total company earnings, with a target to exceed 50% by 2025.
- Price Action: BC shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $73.14 on the last check Monday.
