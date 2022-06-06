Brunswick Expects Freedom Boat Club To Surpass 50K Memberships

by

said Freedom Boat Club is expected to surpass 50,000 memberships across its 360 global locations this week. Freedom's 50,000 memberships cover more than 75,000 global members.

The company said it has more than doubled its memberships, locations, and the number of boats in its fleet since its acquisition of Freedom in 2019.

Freedom's contribution to Brunswick's top line is expected to double in 2022 compared to 2021.

Brunswick said its recurring revenue businesses already deliver more than 40% of total company earnings, with a target to exceed 50% by 2025.

Price Action: BC shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $73.14 on the last check Monday.

