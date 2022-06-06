Here's Why Barclays, Credit Suisse Analysts Were Positive On Marqeta

- While neither Block, Inc SQ nor Afterpay Ltd AFTPY was new to Marqeta, Inc's MQ platform, the synergies of the combined company were incremental to Marqeta, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal acknowledged.
- El-Assal projected a ~$41 million midpoint of annual revenue upside for Marqeta from SQ/APT synergies and a ~600+ bps lift for FY23 revenue growth.
- Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo considered Marqeta as an attractive way to gain exposure to one of the most critical themes within his coverage - platforms embedding additional ecosystem- and monetization-enhancing financial services.
- Chiodo also thinks Marqeta has potential upside via international expansion, new products, and other call options offerings, moving Marqeta further into Galileo's territory as additional support.
- Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowered its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards.
- Analysts hailed the stock post Q1 beat.
- Price Action: MQ shares traded higher by 5.14% at $11.54 on the last check Monday.
