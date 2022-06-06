ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Barclays, Credit Suisse Analysts Were Positive On Marqeta

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 12:44 PM | 1 min read
  • While neither Block, Inc SQ nor Afterpay Ltd AFTPY was new to Marqeta, Inc's MQ platform, the synergies of the combined company were incremental to Marqeta, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal acknowledged. 
  • El-Assal projected a ~$41 million midpoint of annual revenue upside for Marqeta from SQ/APT synergies and a ~600+ bps lift for FY23 revenue growth. 
  • Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo considered Marqeta as an attractive way to gain exposure to one of the most critical themes within his coverage - platforms embedding additional ecosystem- and monetization-enhancing financial services.
  • Chiodo also thinks Marqeta has potential upside via international expansion, new products, and other call options offerings, moving Marqeta further into Galileo's territory as additional support. 
  • Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowered its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards.
  • Analysts hailed the stock post Q1 beat.
  • Price Action: MQ shares traded higher by 5.14% at $11.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsAnalyst RatingsTech