Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Apartment Income REIT AIRC - P/E: 9.31 KKR Real Estate Finance KREF - P/E: 8.9 Medical Properties Trust MPW - P/E: 9.22 Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 3.8 Harbor Custom Dev HCDI - P/E: 5.48

This quarter, Apartment Income REIT experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.56 in Q4 and is now $0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.4%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 3.41% last quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.47, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.74%, which has increased by 0.5% from last quarter's yield of 8.24%.

Medical Properties Trust has been featured as a value stock. Medical Properties Trust's Q1 EPS sits at $0.47, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.19%, which has increased by 0.57% from 5.62% in the previous quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.37, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.21. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.01%, which has increased by 5.33% from 3.68% last quarter.

Harbor Custom Dev saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q4 to $-0.03 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.