69 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 5:31 AM | 7 min read

Gainers

  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. TPTX shares climbed 118.4% to close at $74.59 on Friday after Bristol Myers Squibb announced it will acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76 per share.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares gained 48.7% to settle at $1.65 after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Galecto, Inc. GLTO jumped 35.2% to settle at $1.96.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. YMTX gained 34% to close at $1.42. Yumanity Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $1.24 per share.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA climbed 27.5% to close at $5.65.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX climbed 26.4% to close at $12.35 after the company announced the FDA extended the review timeline of the New Drug Application for AMX0035.
  • Forian Inc. FORA gained 24.2% to close at $4.05. Forian, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.37 per share.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE jumped 22.9% to settle at $12.19.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation ESGC gained 22.2% to settle at $3.03.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP climbed 21.2% to close at $2.40.
  • AudioEye, Inc. AEYE jumped 20.8% to close at $4.07. AudioEye's board approved a share buyback of up to $3 million, expiring on June 30, 2024.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation CO gained 20.6% to close at $3.46.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX rose 20.3% to settle at $2.55.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI jumped 21.1% to close at $0.46.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 20.1% to close at $0.7210. Accelerate Diagnostics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX gained 20.1% to settle at $3.17.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY jumped 20% to close at $1.11.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 19.8% to settle at $0.3725.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD rose 19.7% to close at $1.76. Marygold Companies, last month, posted Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share.
  • Sprague Resources LP SRLP shares climbed 19.6% to close at $18.93 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Hartree Partners for $19 per common unit.
  • Spark Networks SE LOV gained 19.5% to close at $3.37.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation ISO jumped 19.1% to settle at $2.56.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA climbed 18.9% to settle at $7.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics Director Wayne P Rothbaum acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at at an average price of $6.60.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE gained 18.8% to close at $1.58.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI gained 18.2% to close at $2.34. Puma Biotechnology presented final results from the biliary tract cohort of the Phase 2 SUMMIT basket trial of neratinib at ASCO.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. CURI jumped 17.8% to close at $1.79.
  • Atento S.A. ATTO gained 17.7% to close at $13.03. Atento announced cooperation agreement with investors.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX rose 17.3% to settle at $1.76. Homology Medicines recently received FDA orphan drug approval for recombinant adeno-associated viral vector serotype HSC15 for treatment of phenylalanine hydroxylase deficiency.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL gained 17% to close at $1.79.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP jumped 16.8% to close at $1.67.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE gained 16.7% to close at $3.92.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA rose 16.4% to close at $2.27.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX climbed 16.3% to close at $10.57. Nurix Therapeutics will present trial in progress posters for three clinical programs Jun. 4 and 5.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA gained 16.3% to settle at $3.36.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL gained 16.1% to close at $3.25. Jowell Global recently posted Q1 sales of $45.10 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM climbed 15.8% to settle at $0.3980.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT gained 15.7% to close at $28.00.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR rose 14.8% to close at $4.34.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW gained 14% to close at $37.84 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • StoneCo Ltd. STNE rose 13.2% to close at $11.80 after the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion.
  • Boqii Holding Limited BQ gained 11% to close at $2.1704.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 11% to close at $2.32 after the company announced it acquired Gorilla Networks.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation NX climbed 10.5% to close at $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX rose 10.1% to close at $44.33.
  • Kubient, Inc. KBNT rose 8.5% to close at $1.08.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 5% to close at $98.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

 

 

Losers

  • Bit Origin Limited BTOG shares dropped 44.4% to close at $0.4780 on Friday as the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares dipped 36.1% to close at $0.3850 after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering.
  • Rallybio Corporation RLYB dropped 30% to close at $9.26. Rallybio announced that Jeffrey Fryer, CPA, will retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN dropped 22% to close at $0.78. Zosano Pharma recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC fell 20.4% to settle at $1.09.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 20% to close at $44.76. The U.S. FDA published briefing documents on Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and older.
  • JOANN Inc. JOAN dropped 19.5% to close at $6.36 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM fell 19.2% to close at $1.18.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP shares fell 17.6% to close at $34.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM dipped 15.7% to close at $0.5901.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX dropped 15.6% to close at $3.04.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA dipped 15.2% to settle at $3.02. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $2.5.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD fell 15.1% to settle at $0.45.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dipped 14.6% to close at $1.05.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE dropped 13.5% to close at $1.99.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP fell 12.9% to close at $0.7345.
  • Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI fell 11% to close at $0.62.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 10% to close at $0.30.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX fell 8.7% to close at $2.00.
  • Wayfair Inc. W dipped 8.6% to close at $58.30.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ fell 8.8% to settle at $31.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH fell 6.7% to close at $0.7702.
  • Talkspace, Inc. TALK fell 6.3% to close at $1.65 after jumping 34% on Thursday.

