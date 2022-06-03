Panasonic Disclosed Finalizing US Site For Tesla's New Battery Plant

- Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY was finalizing its decision regarding the U.S. site for its new battery plant, Reuters reports citing Panasonic Energy CEO Kazuo Tadanobu at a round table event.
- The Tesla, Inc TSLA battery maker explored potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. EV maker's Texas plant.
- Recently Tadanobu disclosed having shipped samples of its more powerful '4680' format electric car battery to Tesla.
- The 4680 format battery is five times bigger than Panasonic's current supplies, which could help Tesla cut production costs and boost vehicles' driving range.
- The commercial production of the new battery will begin before March 2024 at its plant in Wakayama, western Japan, before the production migrates to North America.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 4.78% at $738.38 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Don McCullough via Flickr
