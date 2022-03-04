 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Said To Be Planning Giant US Plant To Produce New Type Of Batteries For EV Maker
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2022 5:18am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supplier Panasonic Said To Be Planning Giant US Plant To Produce New Type Of Batteries For EV Maker

Japan’s Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFY) is planning to build a large U.S. plant to produce a new type of electric vehicle battery for its key customer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

What Happened: Osaka-based Panasonic is looking for land in Oklahoma or Kansas and aims to pump in several billion dollars to mass-produce new high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, according to NHK.

The Elon Musk-led company is close to starting operations at its recently constructed Giga Texas facility, which borders Oklahoma to the south.

Panasonic in February had announced its plan to make improved batteries for Tesla before March 2023 at its western Japanese plant in Wakayama.

See Also: Tesla Battery Supplier Panasonic Cuts Entire Stake In Elon Musk Company

Why It Matters: Panasonic, an early investor in Tesla, last year shed all of its stake worth about $730 million it held in the electric vehicle maker at a huge profit.

It continues to count Tesla among key clients even as it inks new deals with Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) and other EV makers.

A report by SNE Research in September named China's CATL as the frontrunner in battery manufacturing for EVs, with a 32.5% global market share. Tesla and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) suppliers LG Energy Solution and Panasonic came in at second and third, respectively.

Tesla and legacy automakers such as General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) are rushing to secure battery supplies as they set steep targets to electrify their cars.

Price Action: Tesla's stock closed 4.6% lower at $839.3 a share on Thursday, and is down nearly 30% so far this year.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Sony To Establish Joint Venture With Honda To Make Electric Vehicles: What You Should Know
Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos
McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin
Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker Sold More Than Double EVs Than Nio, Xpeng, Li Combined In February
Elon Musk Warns Ukraine Starlink Users Could Be Targeted By Russia, Asks To Take These Precautions
Why Ford, Fisker, GM, Tata Motors And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EV Battery EVsNews Small Cap Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com