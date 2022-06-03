Burger King Faces Difficulty In Exiting Russian JV: Reuters

by

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR owned Burger King is finding it difficult to close its joint venture in Russia, Reuters reported.

The major problem is Burger King’s joint-venture-style master franchise agreement, where it does not own any of its locations in Russia, unlike McDonald's Corp MCD .

Price Action: QSR shares closed higher by 1.93% at $52.85 on Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

