McDonald's To Deploy Third Party Firm To Evaluate Diversity Initiatives: WSJ

- McDonald's Corp MCD is planning to deploy a third party to evaluate its effort on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the company said about 274 million shares of the company's common stock were voted in favor of the third-party civil rights audit at the shareholders' meeting held recently. About 217 million shares were voted against the proposal, and 5.6 million shares were abstained from voting.
- A group of Black franchisees has demanded that the company should aid its minority franchisees who face discrimination in pay on the basis of gender and color.
- "While we are proud of our progress, our efforts are ongoing, and we will continue to focus on actions that have meaningful impact," the report cited the company.
