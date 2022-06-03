ñol

McDonald's To Deploy Third Party Firm To Evaluate Diversity Initiatives: WSJ

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 6:02 AM | 1 min read
  • McDonald's Corp MCD is planning to deploy a third party to evaluate its effort on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the company said about 274 million shares of the company's common stock were voted in favor of the third-party civil rights audit at the shareholders' meeting held recently. About 217 million shares were voted against the proposal, and 5.6 million shares were abstained from voting.
  • group of Black franchisees has demanded that the company should aid its minority franchisees who face discrimination in pay on the basis of gender and color.
  • "While we are proud of our progress, our efforts are ongoing, and we will continue to focus on actions that have meaningful impact," the report cited the company.
  • Price Action: MCD shares closed higher by 0.49% at $250.50 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsNewsRestaurantsMediaGeneral