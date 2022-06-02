Why Generac Shares Are Surging Today

- Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC subsidiary Generac Grid Services and German utility RWE AG RWEOY reveal the expansion of their collaboration.
- The companies plan to jointly launch additional market products following the delivery of uninterrupted automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR) capacity for the last six months.
- "Generac Grid Services is proud to support RWE in providing grid-balancing solutions that support a reliable grid as more intermittent renewables connect to the system," said Michael Ruth, VP of Product at Generac Grid Services.
- The solution enabled by Generac Grid Services' Concerto distributed energy resource control platform increased efficiency and performance by removing manual operations from the real-time market service.
- The success sets the stage for the two companies to expand market operations, with a plan to launch two more market products this year.
- According to UBS, Generac is a "top pick." The brokerage firm observed significant growth potential owing to the company's clean energy business.
- Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 9.01% at $265.83 on the last check Thursday.
