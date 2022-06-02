ñol

Standard Motor Products Reveals New $500M Credit Facility

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Standard Motor Products Inc SMP has entered into a new five-year $500 million credit facility, with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as an agent and a syndicate of lenders.
  • The facility includes a $100 million term loan and a $400 million revolving credit facility.
  • In addition, SMP entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100 million of borrowings.
  • The new credit facility will mature in June 2027, and the proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings and other general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: SMP shares traded higher by 1.88% at $41.25 on the last check Thursday.

