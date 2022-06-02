Elys Expands Sportsbook Operation In Washington DC

by

has agreed with Petworth Wagering, LLC to operate a sportsbook at Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge in Washington D.C. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary USBookmaking is expected to provide sports wagering and bookmaking services to manage the sportsbook risk.

If successfully licensed, Entitlement will become Elys' fifth restaurant and bar in Washington, D.C.

The agreement has an initial term of three years from the date of issuance of the license with two possible extensions of 2 years each.

Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 1.90% at $1.03 on the last check Thursday.

