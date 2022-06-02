ñol

Elys Expands Sportsbook Operation In Washington DC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 1:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has agreed with Petworth Wagering, LLC to operate a sportsbook at Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge in Washington D.C.
  • The company's wholly-owned subsidiary USBookmaking is expected to provide sports wagering and bookmaking services to manage the sportsbook risk.
  • If successfully licensed, Entitlement will become Elys' fifth restaurant and bar in Washington, D.C.
  • The agreement has an initial term of three years from the date of issuance of the license with two possible extensions of 2 years each.
  • Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 1.90% at $1.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSports BettingGeneral