Elys Expands Sportsbook Operation In Washington DC

- Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has agreed with Petworth Wagering, LLC to operate a sportsbook at Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge in Washington D.C.
- The company's wholly-owned subsidiary USBookmaking is expected to provide sports wagering and bookmaking services to manage the sportsbook risk.
- If successfully licensed, Entitlement will become Elys' fifth restaurant and bar in Washington, D.C.
- The agreement has an initial term of three years from the date of issuance of the license with two possible extensions of 2 years each.
- Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 1.90% at $1.03 on the last check Thursday.
