Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Names Eric Jacobs As Finance Chief

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc RBA RBA has appointed Eric Jacobs as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6, 2022.

The current Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Driscoll, will remain with RBA in an advisory capacity to assist with the transition.

Most recently, Jacobs served as CFO at Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP. Before Wheels Up, Jacobs served as SVP, Corporate Development of Cox Automotive, Inc., and EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Dealertrack Technologies, Inc.

He holds a J.D. with honors from Rutgers School of Law-Newark and a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Rider University.

Price Action: RBA shares are trading higher by 0.68% at C$76.67 on TSX and higher by 1.40% at $60.98 on NYSE on the last check Thursday.

