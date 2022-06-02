What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading slightly higher on Thursday after the company reported its May vehicle delivery numbers.

Ford reported total U.S. deliveries of 154,461 vehicles, which was a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.

The company also reported electric vehicle sales totaled 6,254 for the month, representing a 221% year-over-year increase.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 50 percent of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.

F Price Action: Ford has traded between $12.07 and $25.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2% at $13.82 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.