BRC Opens New Coffee Shop In Spanish Fork, Utah

, the Black Rifle Coffee Company, has opened a new coffee shop in Spanish Fork, Utah. This is BRCC's third brick-and-mortar store in Utah.

The Spanish Fork location offers a full coffee and espresso bar with more than 15 coffee blends, and a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, sweets, and BRCC merchandise.

Price Action: BRCC shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $9.72 on the last check Wednesday.

