BRC Opens New Coffee Shop In Spanish Fork, Utah

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 1:29 PM | 26 seconds read
  • BRC Inc BRCC, the Black Rifle Coffee Company, has opened a new coffee shop in Spanish Fork, Utah.
  • This is BRCC's third brick-and-mortar store in Utah.
  • The Spanish Fork location offers a full coffee and espresso bar with more than 15 coffee blends, and a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, sweets, and BRCC merchandise. 
  • Price Action: BRCC shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $9.72 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall Cap