New Black Rifle Coffee Company Outpost Opens in Spanish Fork

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, announces the opening of a new coffee shop in Spanish Fork, Utah, located at 713 E. 800 N. This is BRCC's third brick-and-mortar store in Utah, and it's open daily from 5am - 8pm MT.

BRCC coffee shops provide an authentic experience and premium products to the company's broad community of customers, who share an unwavering commitment to America. The Spanish Fork location offers a full coffee and espresso bar with more than 15 coffee blends, a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, sweets, and BRCC merchandise. Customers can take advantage of features such as drive-thru service and complimentary WIFI.

"The success of our physical locations is a direct result of our brand," said BRCC CEO Evan Hafer. "People are making choices—whether it's a coffee shop, a place to meet, or somewhere to stop for a treat—based on where their values are reflected. We are dedicated to serving premium coffee and culture at this Spanish Fork location, and every Black Rifle Coffee shop across the country."

BRCC has an incredibly loyal and quickly expanding community of over 2 million lifetime consumers and a large and growing social media following. The company serves nearly 300,000 coffee club subscribers, bringing people together through premium coffee, content, and the idea of honoring those who serve this great nation.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

