Analysts Slash Price Target On This Home Furnishing Retailer - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 2:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst lowered the price target on RH RH to $400 (35% upside) from $510 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said there was a broader deceleration in demand for home furnishings but has been more evident at low and mid-tier priced retailers. 
  • The analyst believes RH has had greater inventory constraints with more of its products sourced from China and Vietnam than peers, which has delayed product launches like RH Contemporary.
  • The analyst opined that the company could face choppy days in the near term with headwinds like supply chain constraints and delayed product launches.
  • BofA analyst lowered the price target of RH to $550 (86% upside) from $650 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: RH shares are trading higher by 1.36% at $294.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

