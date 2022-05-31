ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Mullen Automotive Stock Is Trading Higher Today

by Randy Elias, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading higher after the company announced the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

Mullen reported testing results from the Battery Innovation Center showed the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results.

The company also announced this data supports solid-state polymer battery cell technology, which when scaled to the vehicle pack level, and at a 150-kilowatt hour equivalent, can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

Mullen Automotive Inc is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions.

MULN Price Action: Mullen Automotive has traded between 52 cents and $15.89 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 35% at $1.30 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas