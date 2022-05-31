Here's Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded American Eagle Outfitters, Sees Considerable Downside

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO to Underweight from Equal-Weight with a price target of $8, down from $22, implying a 32% downside.

She cited that the company needed to cut its lofty 2023 targets, keeping in mind the demand reversion in the second quarter.

Consumers will be more price-selective, making it even more difficult for retailers to extract price increases as they attempt to offset input cost inflation & elevated freight expense.

Greenberger said she sees a further downside to margins, driven primarily by merchandise margin giveback and topline uncertainty.

Price Action: AEO shares are trading lower by 9.44% at $11.85 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

