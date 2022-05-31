Superior Group Of Companies Appoints Michael Koempel As Finance Head

- Superior Group Of Companies Inc SGC has appointed Michael Koempel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 31, 2022.
- Koempel recently served as the chief operating officer of IT'SUGAR, a specialty candy retailer.
- He has also served as a senior executive in Victorias Secret & Co. VSCO Victoria's Secret Lingerie, and Mast Globa.
- Koempel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Dayton and is a Certified Public Accountant (currently inactive).
- Price Action: SGC shares closed higher by 2.36% at $18.23 on Friday.
