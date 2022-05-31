ñol

Superior Group Of Companies Appoints Michael Koempel As Finance Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Superior Group Of Companies Inc SGC has appointed Michael Koempel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 31, 2022.  
  • Koempel recently served as the chief operating officer of IT'SUGAR, a specialty candy retailer.
  • He has also served as a senior executive in Victorias Secret & Co. VSCO Victoria's Secret Lingerie, and Mast Globa.
  • Koempel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Dayton and is a Certified Public Accountant (currently inactive).
  • Price Action: SGC shares closed higher by 2.36% at $18.23 on Friday.

