Superior Group Of Companies Appoints Michael Koempel As Finance Head

Superior Group Of Companies Inc SGC has appointed Michael Koempel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 31, 2022.

Koempel recently served as the chief operating officer of IT'SUGAR, a specialty candy retailer.

He has also served as a senior executive in Victorias Secret & Co. VSCO Victoria's Secret Lingerie, and Mast Globa.

Victoria's Secret Lingerie, and Mast Globa. Koempel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Dayton and is a Certified Public Accountant (currently inactive).

Price Action: SGC shares closed higher by 2.36% at $18.23 on Friday.

