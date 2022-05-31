ñol

Telecom Italia Seeks To Divest $21.5B Landline Network To Cut Down On Debt, Commence Fiber Launch

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 6:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Telecom Italia S.p.A. TIAIY sought an enterprise value of €20 billion ($21.5 billion) for the landline network, Bloomberg reports.
  • Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola looks to sell the landline network to Italy’s state lender and a group of international funds to cut its multi-billion-dollar debt pile and initiate a fiber rollout for Italy that lags far behind its European peers.
  • Labriola also aims to spin the company’s commercial services off into a separate unit.
  • Telecom Italia looks to sell off the entirety of its network to shift control of the asset to the Italian state.
  • Telecom Italia reached a preliminary, non-binding accord with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.
  • The accord includes Open Fiber and Teemco, controlled by KKR & Co Inc KKR, which owns a stake in Telecom Italia’s FiberCop SpA fiber unit. 
  • Telecom Italia has an enterprise value of €36 billion, with total debt of €30 billion.
  • Price Action: TIAIY closed higher by 0.34% at $2.97 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

