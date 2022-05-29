Latest On Production Resumption at Apple, Tesla Supplier's Shanghai Plants

With the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai improving, suppliers of U.S. big techs have gradually begun to ramp up production to pre-COVID levels.

Taiwan-based Quanta Computer, which manufactures about three-quarters of Apple, Inc.'s AAPL MacBooks, has resumed production at its Shanghai facilities, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. The analyst had previously noted that Quanta is the sole supplier of Apple's high-end MacBook Pros.

The company has eight factories in Shanghai, employing about 40,000 workers.

Quanta also supplied components to electric vehicle giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA.

Kuo, an analyst at TFI International Securities, noted that 50% capacity of Quanta's three major product lines – Apple, Tesla and server – has resumed.

Quanta announced in mid-April it was shutting down its Shanghai plants, complying with the lockdown restrictions put in place by local authorities. Subsequently, in late April, reports suggested that the company had partly resumed operations at several of its factories.

