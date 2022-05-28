Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Jeff Bezos Yet Again: Advises 'Less Partying And More Work'

Elon Musk has in the past minced no words in expressing his not-so-positive predisposition toward Amazon, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, especially as their competing space ventures are pitted against each other.

Late Friday, when one of the Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer's followers asked in plain words whether he thinks Bezos, in general, is a good person, Musk said he thinks Bezos is fine. But also said the Amazon founder seems to be spending a lot of time in the "hot tub" these days. This is in apparent reference to Bezos' luxurious lifestyle. On the eve of the new year, he was reportedly partying with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in his luxury private yacht in the Caribbean.

Musk also has this advice for him. "If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he said.

If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Bezos' space company Blue Origin recently delayed its tourist flight to space that was planned for May 20. The company attributed the delay to problems with the NS-21 vehicle.

Tesla stock closed Friday's session 7.33% higher at $759.63, according to Benzinga Pro.

