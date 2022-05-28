ñol

Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Jeff Bezos Yet Again: Advises 'Less Partying And More Work'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 28, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk Tells Bezos if he wants to get to orbit, he'll need to do more work.
  • Bezos' space company Blue Origin recently delayed its tourist flight to space.

Elon Musk has in the past minced no words in expressing his not-so-positive predisposition toward Amazon, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, especially as their competing space ventures are pitted against each other.

Late Friday, when one of the Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer's followers asked in plain words whether he thinks Bezos, in general, is a good person, Musk said he thinks Bezos is fine. But also said the Amazon founder seems to be spending a lot of time in the "hot tub" these days. This is in apparent reference to Bezos' luxurious lifestyle. On the eve of the new year, he was reportedly partying with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in his luxury private yacht in the Caribbean.

Related Link: Jeff Bezos Raises The China Question As Elon Musk Inks Twitter Deal

Musk also has this advice for him. "If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he said.

Bezos' space company Blue Origin recently delayed its tourist flight to space that was planned for May 20. The company attributed the delay to problems with the NS-21 vehicle.

Tesla stock closed Friday's session 7.33% higher at $759.63, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created with images from Steve Jurvetson and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr

