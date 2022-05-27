Analysts Slash Price Target On American Eagle Outfitters Post Q1 Results

by

Analysts slashed the price target of American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO following the company's Q1 results.

following the company's Q1 results. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Stroller lowered the price target to $15 (14% upside) from $23 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.

analyst Daniel Stroller lowered the price target to $15 (14% upside) from $23 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares. Stoller noted that macro-economic problems like inflation and soaring gas prices had amplified the issues in the quarter.

Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone reduced the price target by half to $15 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

analyst Gabriella Carbone reduced the price target by half to $15 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss has downgraded the company to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the price target to $15 from $20.

analyst Matthew Boss has downgraded the company to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the price target to $15 from $20. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey lowered the price target to $17 (30% upside) from $25 and maintained a Market Perform rating on the shares.

analyst Dana Telsey lowered the price target to $17 (30% upside) from $25 and maintained a Market Perform rating on the shares. Telsey noted AEO reported disappointing Q1 results with sales coming in well below expectations and a high-cost base further impacting profitability.

The analyst noted that the topline environment is expected to remain challenging relative to prior market expectations for 2Q22.

Price Action: AEO shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $13.12 on the last check Friday.

