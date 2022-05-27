ñol

Analysts Slash Price Target On American Eagle Outfitters Post Q1 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 3:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Analysts slashed the price target of American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO following the company's Q1 results
  • BMO Capital analyst Daniel Stroller lowered the price target to $15 (14% upside) from $23 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Stoller noted that macro-economic problems like inflation and soaring gas prices had amplified the issues in the quarter.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone reduced the price target by half to $15 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss has downgraded the company to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the price target to $15 from $20.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey lowered the price target to $17 (30% upside) from $25 and maintained a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Telsey noted AEO reported disappointing Q1 results with sales coming in well below expectations and a high-cost base further impacting profitability.
  • The analyst noted that the topline environment is expected to remain challenging relative to prior market expectations for 2Q22.
  • Price Action: AEO shares are trading lower by 6.46% at $13.12 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

