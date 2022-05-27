Immersion Accuses Meta For Alleged Infringement Of Patents For AR, VR Pursuit

- Immersion Corp IMMR has prosecuted Meta Platforms Inc FB for alleged infringement of Immersion patents that cover various uses of haptic effects in connection with such AR/VR systems.
- The complaint alleged that Meta's augmented and virtual reality systems, including the Meta Quest 2, infringed six Immersion patents.
- Immersion sought a court order blocking Meta's use of the infringing technology and unspecified damages.
- Price Action: IMMR shares traded higher by 5.31% at $5.75 on the last check Friday.
