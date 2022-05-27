Victoria's Secret To Finance Settlement For Thai Workers Laid Off By Its Supplier: Reuters

- Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO has agreed to finance an $8.3 million settlement loan to its Thailand-based supplier Brilliant Alliance Thai Global Co Ltd, Reuters reported.
- About 1,200 workers of the supplier were laid off in 2021 without severance pay and wages owed to them after it went bankrupt.
- Brilliant Alliance Thai had shut down its factory supplying global lingerie brands, including Victoria’s Secret, in Samut Prakan province in March 2021.
- "Global brands need to realize that they are not passive investors, but trendsetters in setting labor standards," the report quoted David Welsh, the Thailand director for the Solidarity Center.
- Also Read: Victoria's Secret Launches New Digital Platform - See What's The Benefit
- Price Action: VSCO shares are trading lower by 3.70% at $42.90 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.