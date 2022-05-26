ñol

Victoria's Secret Launches New Digital Platform - See What's The Benefit

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Victoria's Secret Launches New Digital Platform - See What's The Benefit
  • Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO has launched a digital platform for shopping called VS&Co-Lab.
  • The curated digital platform will connect the consumer with brands, bringing their stories and intimates, lifestyle, and swimwear products to the forefront.
  • VS&Co-Lab launched as a new section on VictoriasSecret.com.
  • Initially, a collection of 19 brands will be featured, 75% of which are founded, owned, or led by women.
  • VS&Co-Lab is committed to investing further with minority ownership in diverse brands that offer a differentiated view of the marketplace, customer, and category.
  • Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 7.38% at $44.51 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

