Victoria's Secret Launches New Digital Platform - See What's The Benefit

- Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO has launched a digital platform for shopping called VS&Co-Lab.
- The curated digital platform will connect the consumer with brands, bringing their stories and intimates, lifestyle, and swimwear products to the forefront.
- VS&Co-Lab launched as a new section on VictoriasSecret.com.
- Initially, a collection of 19 brands will be featured, 75% of which are founded, owned, or led by women.
- VS&Co-Lab is committed to investing further with minority ownership in diverse brands that offer a differentiated view of the marketplace, customer, and category.
- Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 7.38% at $44.51 on the last check Thursday.
