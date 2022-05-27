ñol

Here's How Needham Views Sprout Social's Collaboration With TikTok

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 1:23 PM | 1 min read
  • On May 26, Sprout Social, Inc SPT announced its content marketing integration with TikTok, which has been in the works.
  • It represents the latest platform integration, with one of the ten most prominent social media networks globally. 
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg believes that the integration expands SPT’s strategic reach in the social media marketing landscape and expects it to drive incremental ARPU growth when customers add TikTok as another channel.
  • Needham has a Buy on the stock with a price target of $75 (45% upside).
  • Price Action: SPT shares traded higher by 8.71% at $51.79 on the last check Friday.

