Here's How Needham Views Sprout Social's Collaboration With TikTok

by

On May 26 , Sprout Social, Inc SPT announced its content marketing integration with TikTok, which has been in the works.

announced its content marketing integration with TikTok, which has been in the works. It represents the latest platform integration, with one of the ten most prominent social media networks globally.

Needham analyst Scott Berg believes that the integration expands SPT’s strategic reach in the social media marketing landscape and expects it to drive incremental ARPU growth when customers add TikTok as another channel.

analyst Scott Berg believes that the integration expands SPT’s strategic reach in the social media marketing landscape and expects it to drive incremental ARPU growth when customers add TikTok as another channel. Needham has a Buy on the stock with a price target of $75 (45% upside).

Price Action: SPT shares traded higher by 8.71% at $51.79 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.