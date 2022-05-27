Here's Why This Analyst Slashed 2025 Revenue Estimates For Alphabet, Meta, Snap, Twitter

- Research firm MoffettNathanson slashed its 2025 revenue estimates for each Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, Meta Platforms Inc FB, Snap Inc SNAP, and Twitter Inc TWTR by double-digit percentages, Reuters reported.
- MoffettNathanson expects online advertising in the U.S. to grow by 12.5% annually through 2025, down from the previous estimate of 18.5% annual growth.
- "After years of uber-bullishness, we are truly concerned about longer-term growth in digital advertising," the report quoted analyst Michael Nathanson.
- U.S. digital ad spending rose 38% in 2021 year-on-year. The largest digital advertising platform, Alphabet, posted revenue of $257 billion in 2021.
- An "unprecedented spike" in profitability at companies due to work from home left more to spend on marketing, and brands spending on ads to drive customers to shop online, leading to the advertising market growth in 2021.
- However, e-commerce as a portion of retail sales has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels, and corporate expenses are likely to rise as workers return to the office.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.91% at $2,228.99 on the last check Friday.
