Tesla, Other EV Makers Said To Have Asked Biden For Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Investments

Tesla Inc TSLA — alongside other electric vehicle companies and environmental groups — has asked President Joe Biden’s administration to invest in charging infrastructure for electric buses, trucks and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing a letter.

What Happened: The groups have in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week requested the administration to allocate 10% of the money for electric vehicle charging in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed last November.

The bill includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure but does not cover for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

“Most public EV charging infrastructure has been designed and built with passenger vehicles in mind. The size and location of spaces reflect an interest in servicing the driving public, not larger commercial vehicles,” the report said, citing the letter.

The letter has also been signed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, Moms Clean Air Force, and Lightning eMotors.

Why It Matters: Biden’s administration had last year approved $7.5 billion in funding to build out a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers, as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Musk and other key U.S. automakers last month met Biden’s administration to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

Biden aims to dramatically increase the electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. and has vowed to make 50% of all vehicles "zero-emissions" by 2030 in the country.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 7.4% higher at $707.7 on Thursday.