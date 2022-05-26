ñol

Sidus Space Picks L3Harris Software For LizzieSat Constellation

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU has selected L3Harris Technologies LHX InControl and OnTime software for command and control and mission planning for LizzieSat Constellation.
  • L3Harris will work collaboratively with the Sidus team in the coming weeks to fully implement the two products at the Cape Canaveral facility in preparation for the LizzieSAT-1 International Space Station (ISS) Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems (SSIKLOPS) deployed mission planned for Q4 2022.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $1.50 and LHX higher by 0.39% at $237.58 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks