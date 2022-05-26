Sidus Space Picks L3Harris Software For LizzieSat Constellation

by

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU has selected L3Harris Technologies LHX InControl and OnTime software for command and control and mission planning for LizzieSat Constellation.

has selected InControl and OnTime software for command and control and mission planning for LizzieSat Constellation. L3Harris will work collaboratively with the Sidus team in the coming weeks to fully implement the two products at the Cape Canaveral facility in preparation for the LizzieSAT-1 International Space Station (ISS) Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems (SSIKLOPS) deployed mission planned for Q4 2022.

Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $1.50 and LHX higher by 0.39% at $237.58 on the last check Thursday.

