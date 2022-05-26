Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Athletic Apparel Retailer - Read Why

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger upgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU to Overweight from Equal Weight. The analyst reduced the price target from $339 to $303, implying a 16.24% upside.

analyst Kimberly Greenberger upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight. The analyst reduced the price target from $339 to $303, implying a 16.24% upside. Though Lululemon is trading at a discount versus history, the analyst opined that risks seem priced in, and the business could prove more resilient.

The analyst calls Lululemon a long-time compounder.

Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 4.31% at $271.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.