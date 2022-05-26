ñol

Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Athletic Apparel Retailer - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 7:12 AM | 28 seconds read
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger upgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU to Overweight from Equal Weight. The analyst reduced the price target from $339 to $303, implying a 16.24% upside.
  • Though Lululemon is trading at a discount versus history, the analyst opined that risks seem priced in, and the business could prove more resilient.
  • The analyst calls Lululemon a long-time compounder.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 4.31% at $271.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

