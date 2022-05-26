ñol

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 5:08 AM | 10 min read
Gainers

  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC shares jumped 118.2% to close at $0.2950 on Wednesday as the company announced it increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY gained 97.5% to settle at $2.33 after the company was awarded a 10-year electro optical commercial layer contract with the U.S. government.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 51.1% to close at $0.0920. Genocea Biosciences shares dipped around 73% on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • StoneMor Inc. STON shares gained 50.2% to close at $3.41. StoneMor entered into an agreement to be acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR climbed 42.7% to settle at $1.04.
  • Q&K International Group Limited QK gained 39.5% to close at $1.02.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP climbed 31.7% to settle at $0.2378 after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP HMLP rose 31.2% to close at $8.99 after the company announced it will be acquired by Hoegh LNG Holdings for $9.25 per share in cash. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Caleres, Inc. CAL shares surged 29.9% to settle at $27.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • GameStop Corp. GME gained 29.2% to close at $115.17 on above-average volume as the stock trended across social media platforms.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX climbed 28.7% to close at $6.77. Redbox Entertainment acquired North American rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV gained 28.4% to settle at $2.80.
  • Oblong Inc. OBLG surged 25.8% to close at $0.3445.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX rose 24.4% to close at $1.16.
  • Inspirato Incorporated ISPO jumped 24.1% to settle at $6.01.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO rose 23.3% to close at $1.80 after the company announced a $79.2 million registered direct offering.
  • Silence Therapeutics plc SLN gained 22.9% to settle at $10.35. Silence Therapeutics recently reported Q1 sales of £5.7 million.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose 22.2% to close at $13.97.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT climbed 21.3% to close at $1.14.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU climbed 20.7% to close at $15.86. Lulus Fashion Lounge recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance to above analyst estimates.
  • Spire Global, Inc. SPIR gained 20.5% to close at $1.53. Spire Global recently secured a subcontract agreement from TCOM, L.P. to provide weather forecasts for ten sites where TCOM aerostats are operated.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT jumped 19.5% to settle at $5.45.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS jumped 19.2% to settle at $1.1450.
  • Photronics, Inc. PLAB jumped 18.8% to close at $17.86 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG gained 18.7% to close at $1.10.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD climbed 18.3% to close at $0.99.
  • Usio, Inc. USIO gained 18.3% to close at $2.46. Usio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 18.2% to close at $1.75.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI surged 18.1% to settle at $0.0731. Farmmi Monday received determination from Nasdaq to delist the company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the company's securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.
  • Hello Group Inc. MOMO jumped 18% to settle at $5.19.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR climbed 17.9% to close at $28.86 after the company announced a 10-year Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract by the US National Reconnaissance Office.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation ESGC gained 17.8% to settle at $1.72.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. DY climbed 17.5% to close at $94.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Telos Corporation TLS gained 17.5% to settle at $9.20. Telos reported a $50 million buyback plan.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX jumped 17% to close at $9.82.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 16.8% to settle at $3.41.
  • The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS shares rose 16.7% to close at $3.21.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS gained 16.5% to close at $0.30 after the company announced data from an investigator initiated EU study on the Pure-Vu system at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
  • ATRenew Inc. RERE rose 16.4% to close at $3.19 following Q1 results.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA surged 16.2% to close at $30.96.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH gained 15.9% to close at $1.68.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR rose 15.9% to settle at $1.97. Sema4 Holdings recently posted a Q1 net loss of $76.9 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF climbed 15.7% to settle at $22.09. Abercrombie & Fitch posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII gained 15.7% to close at $27.60.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS surged 15.7% to settle at $4.56.
  • Hibbett, Inc. HIBB climbed 15.5% to settle at $48.01.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN gained 15.5% to close at $20.77. Urban Outfitters reported downbeat results for its first quarter.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE jumped 15.4% to close at $3.00. Faraday Future recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.48 per share.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG rose 15% to close at $10.35.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 14.9% to settle at $1.00. Troika Media Group appointed Erica Naidrich as the CFO, effective immediately.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS gained 14.8% to close at $1.63.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE jumped 14% to settle at $46.15.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. JWN gained 14% to close at $23.58 following strong quarterly sales.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR surged 13.3% to close at $1.09. HeartCore Enterprises recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI jumped 12.5% to close at $0.4664.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS gained 11.9% to close at $40.48 following reports bidders would lower their offer for the company to around $62 per share despite a market downturn.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN climbed 11.8% to close at $3.70.
  • The Wendy's Company WEN shares gained 9.8% to close at $17.86. Wendy's amended 13D filing from Nelson Peltz's Trian showed raised stake from 25 million shares to 41 million shares.
  • Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY shares gained 8.4% to close at $15.01 after the company priced its 6.4 million share offering at $14 per share.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS gained 7.8% to settle at $0.9701. Senmiao Technology reported business cooperation deal with Alibaba affiliate.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 7.2% to close at $0.7298 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.


Losers

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA shares tumbled 63.9% to close at $2.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a direct result of deficiencies at general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU declined 38.8% to close at $1.53.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB dropped 37% to close at $3.70 after Hindenburg Research tweeted Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs has been arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS dipped 28.3% to settle at $0.1950. COMSovereign said Nasdaq sent deficiency notice related to delayed quarterly report.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX declined 27.1% to close at $1.67 after the company announced a registered direct offering and a private placement at $1.65 per share and issued unregistered preferred investment options for a combined total of roughly $20 million.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 26.3% to close at $3.73.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 26% to settle at $5.35.
  • Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC dropped 23.3% to close at $6.23 after reporting Q1 results.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 19.8% to close at $11.16.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares dipped 18.3% to close at $0.6351 after declining 34% on Tuesday.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 17.9% to settle at $0.5129. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU dipped 17.9% to close at $8.70 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $10 to $9.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA dropped 15.8% to close at $0.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently said it would sell its EYSUVIS and INVELTYS treatments for $60 million.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares fell 15.7% to close at $2.36 after gaining around 23% on Tuesday.
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN dropped 15.4% to close at $6.16.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB fell 13.9% to settle at $1.68.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON dropped 13.7% to close at $3.14.
  • Kidpik Corp. PIK declined 13.4% to close at $2.01.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 12.5% to close at $0.6348. Guardforce AI recently announced definitive agreements to acquire eight companies in China for a total value of $30 million.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD dropped 12.3% to close at $1.28.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT fell 11.7% to close at $19.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.27 per share.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX dipped 11.7% to close at $17.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals revealed positive topline results from a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of CRN04894 for the treatment of patients with Cushing's disease.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT fell 10.4% to settle at $0.2815.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST dipped 10% to close at $0.5549.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM fell 9.8% to close at $1.29.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL fell 8.2% to close at $3.38. Avadel Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.45 per share.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP slipped 7.1% to settle at $13.09. PMV Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.

