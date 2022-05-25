ñol

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 1:22 PM | 1 min read
LSB Industries Picks Bloom Energy To Build 10 MW Solid Oxide Electrolyzer
  • Bloom Energy BE and LSB Industries, Inc LXU plan to install a 10 megawatt (MW) solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB’s Pryor, Oklahoma facility.
  • The project is expected to generate green hydrogen that will contribute to the synthesis of ~13,000 metric tons of zero-carbon ammonia per year.
  • When integrated with high-temperature processes, Bloom’s electrolyzer is up to 30%-40% more efficient than competing electrolyzer technologies, resulting in the lowest cost hydrogen for the end customer use.
  • Clean hydrogen produced at LSB’s facility may qualify for federal incentive programs.
  • “Achieving a net-zero future requires clean hydrogen at scale, and the collaboration between Bloom Energy and LSB is a milestone for both green hydrogen production and the decarbonization of an industry that’s vital to farmers and consumers alike,” said Rick Beuttel, VP, hydrogen business, Bloom Energy.
  • ThyssenKrupp TKAMY will co-develop the multi-phase project, developing an initial engineering design to convert a small portion of existing conventional ammonia capacity into green ammonia.
  • Bloom Energy will then install, operate, and maintain the 10 MW electrolyzer at the Pryor facility, targeting hydrogen production to begin in 2023.
  • Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $15.53, LXU higher by 1.19% at $19.58, and TKAMY flat at $8.94 on the last check Wednesday.

