LSB Industries Picks Bloom Energy To Build 10 MW Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

and plan to install a 10 megawatt (MW) solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB’s Pryor, Oklahoma facility. The project is expected to generate green hydrogen that will contribute to the synthesis of ~13,000 metric tons of zero-carbon ammonia per year.

When integrated with high-temperature processes, Bloom’s electrolyzer is up to 30%-40% more efficient than competing electrolyzer technologies, resulting in the lowest cost hydrogen for the end customer use.

Clean hydrogen produced at LSB’s facility may qualify for federal incentive programs.

“Achieving a net-zero future requires clean hydrogen at scale, and the collaboration between Bloom Energy and LSB is a milestone for both green hydrogen production and the decarbonization of an industry that’s vital to farmers and consumers alike,” said Rick Beuttel, VP, hydrogen business, Bloom Energy.

will co-develop the multi-phase project, developing an initial engineering design to convert a small portion of existing conventional ammonia capacity into green ammonia. Bloom Energy will then install, operate, and maintain the 10 MW electrolyzer at the Pryor facility, targeting hydrogen production to begin in 2023.

Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $15.53, LXU higher by 1.19% at $19.58, and TKAMY flat at $8.94 on the last check Wednesday.

