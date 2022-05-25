ñol

Hyundai To Recall 281,000 Vehicles Over Exploding Seat-Belt Part: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF will recall 281,000 vehicles in North America over fears of seat-belt pretensioners exploding, Reuters reported.
  • The report noted that there were three injury reports caused by the explosion of seat-belt pretensioners, projecting the metal fragments.
  • The recall will include some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles. 
  • Seat-belt pretensioners help lock the seatbelt in place during a crash, providing security to occupants.
  • The new recall includes 239,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 42,000 in Canada.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.05% at $37.39 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

