Hyundai To Recall 281,000 Vehicles Over Exploding Seat-Belt Part: Reuters

Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF will recall 281,000 vehicles in North America over fears of seat-belt pretensioners exploding, Reuters reported.

injury reports caused by the explosion of seat-belt pretensioners, projecting the metal fragments. The recall will include some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles.

Seat-belt pretensioners help lock the seatbelt in place during a crash, providing security to occupants.

The new recall includes 239,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 42,000 in Canada.

Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.05% at $37.39 on Tuesday.

