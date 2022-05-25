ñol

Nike Yet To Renew Franchise Agreements In Russia: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
Nike Yet To Renew Franchise Agreements In Russia: Report
  • Nike Inc NKE has not renewed agreements with its largest franchisee in Russia, Reuters reported, quoting Vedomosti daily newspaper.
  • The U.S. sportswear maker suspended its Russia operations temporarily in March due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The head of Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates Nike-branded stores in Russia, reportedly said Nike was no longer supplying goods to Russia.
  • Inventive Retail Group’s subsidiary, Up And Run, operates 37 Nike stores across Russia.
  • Price Action: NKE shares closed lower by 1.26% at $107.26 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

