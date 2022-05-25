Nike Yet To Renew Franchise Agreements In Russia: Report

- Nike Inc NKE has not renewed agreements with its largest franchisee in Russia, Reuters reported, quoting Vedomosti daily newspaper.
- The U.S. sportswear maker suspended its Russia operations temporarily in March due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The head of Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates Nike-branded stores in Russia, reportedly said Nike was no longer supplying goods to Russia.
- Inventive Retail Group’s subsidiary, Up And Run, operates 37 Nike stores across Russia.
- Price Action: NKE shares closed lower by 1.26% at $107.26 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
