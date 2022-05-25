Why Wendy's Shares Are Surging Today

by

A regulatory filing shows that Nelson Peltz is considering a potential takeover bid for Wendy's Co WEN .

. Peltz' firm, Trian Fund Management, said it will explore a transaction on its own or with third parties that could include an acquisition, merger, or other transaction.

Trian, along with its partners, owns a 19.4% stake in Wendy's.

Trian, founded and run by Nelson Peltz, first invested in Wendy's in 2005, when the fund was initially created, CNBC reported.

In response, Wendy's said, "The Wendy's Company's Board of Directors and management team regularly review the Company's strategic priorities and opportunities with the goal of maximizing value for all stockholders. Our Board is committed to continuing to act in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders."

Price Action: WEN shares are trading higher by 9.16% at $17.76 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

