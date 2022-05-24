Kim Kardashian - Beyond Meat: See What's The Link Here

- Beyond Meat Inc BYND has roped in professional tastemaker and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian as its Chief Taste Consultant.
- Kardashian will share her favorite Beyond Meat products through the company newsletter, which will include exclusive offers, recipes, content, and more.
- "I've been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family," said Kim Kardashian.
- Beyond Meat is a plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of plant-based meats.
- Kim is the latest person to join Beyond Meat ambassadors, including Kevin Hart and Shay Mitchell to Snoop Dogg, and Liza Koshy.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 8.23% at $22.64 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
