Kim Kardashian - Beyond Meat: See What's The Link Here

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Beyond Meat Inc BYND has roped in professional tastemaker and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian as its Chief Taste Consultant.
  • Kardashian will share her favorite Beyond Meat products through the company newsletter, which will include exclusive offers, recipes, content, and more.
  • "I've been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family," said Kim Kardashian.
  • Beyond Meat is a plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of plant-based meats.
  • Kim is the latest person to join Beyond Meat ambassadors, including Kevin Hart and Shay Mitchell to Snoop Dogg, and Liza Koshy.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 8.23% at $22.64 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

