Instagram Undergoes Visual Refresh: Here Are The Details

True to the adage "necessity is the mother of all invention," the necessity to stay alive in the competitive race has led Meta Platforms, Inc.'s FB Instagram app to do a makeover.

Instagram will have a refreshed visual identity, with new colors, typeface, logo and other brand elements, the photo and video sharing app said in a blog post on Monday.

To feel illuminated and alive, Instagram reimagined its gradient using an innovative 3D modeling process, the Facebook parent Meta-owned app said. The illuminated moving gradient signals moments of discovery in its marketing, logo and even in-app, it added.

The app also announced Instagram Sans, a new typeface that would give it a distinct identity.

"While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese," Instagram said.

The app also announced a new layout and design system, which puts content in the center and focuses on simplicity and self-expression.

"The new marketing layouts for Instagram showcase full-screen imagery, reference the in-app experience and celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day," it said.

The proposed changes come as the app is facing competitive threat from ByteDance-owned short-video hosting app TikTok. Instagram Reels was introduced in August 2020 to take on TikTok at its own game.

Price Action: Meta was seen trading 6.64% lower at $183.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram