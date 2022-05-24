Activision Blizzard Employees Proceed Towards Unionization

- Twenty-two quality-assurance testers at Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI studios have voted in favor of unionizing with the Communications Workers of America, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The workers took part in the vote at Middleton, Wisconsin-based Raven, on May 23 amid opposition from Activision management.
- The move followed years of complaints about excessive working hours to meet deadlines and fostering cultures that were hostile to women.
- Raven helps make Activision’s famous “Call of Duty” franchise.
- Tensions with the studio’s employees flared in 2021 when Activision ended contracts with about a dozen quality-assurance workers responsible for testing games for bugs.
- More than 60 Raven workers walked out in protest, and later some announced plans to unionize.
- Activision, which has about 10,000 employees, argued that the union should have involved more of Raven’s nonmanagement staff.
- The new union, called the Game Workers Alliance, could be certified by the National Labor Relations Board next week.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.22% at $77.03 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
