 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Activision Blizzard CEO Could Depart With Over $500M After Microsoft Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Activision Blizzard CEO Could Depart With Over $500M After Microsoft Deal
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick could depart with up to $520 million after Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) takeover, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The Call of Duty franchise game maker CEO was roiled in controversy, as state and federal regulators have accused Activision of mishandling employee sexual-harassment cases and gender-pay disparity.
  • Also Read: Top Meta Official Faces Internal Scrutiny For Doling Out Favours To Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
  • Kotick was entitled to $14.4 million in severance benefits. Kotick owned 4.3 million shares and has the right to acquire another 2.2 million, potentially worth just over $500 million combined at the $95-a-share deal price. 
  • Kotick bagged $0.83 million in compensation in 2021.
  • Kotick purchased $50 million worth of Activision stock in 2013. Kotick benefited from a 500% increase in value due to the company's "extraordinary performance" under his leadership over the past eight years, WSJ notes.
  • In October, he urged the board to reduce his salary to the minimum allowed under California law and agreed to forgo bonuses and equity grants.
  • Kotick will likely step down from Activision when the Microsoft deal closes.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 2.50% at $77.49 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns 9.5% Of Activision Blizzard Ahead Of Merger: Here's What Warren Buffett Had To Say
Peering Into Activision Blizzard's Recent Short Interest
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Is Twitter Stock So Far From Elon Musk's Takeover Price?
Cboe's Market Recap: April 18 To April 22
Analysts Share Their View On Activision Blizzard Post Q1 Performance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com