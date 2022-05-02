Activision Blizzard CEO Could Depart With Over $500M After Microsoft Deal
- Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick could depart with up to $520 million after Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) takeover, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Call of Duty franchise game maker CEO was roiled in controversy, as state and federal regulators have accused Activision of mishandling employee sexual-harassment cases and gender-pay disparity.
- Also Read: Top Meta Official Faces Internal Scrutiny For Doling Out Favours To Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
- Kotick was entitled to $14.4 million in severance benefits. Kotick owned 4.3 million shares and has the right to acquire another 2.2 million, potentially worth just over $500 million combined at the $95-a-share deal price.
- Kotick bagged $0.83 million in compensation in 2021.
- Kotick purchased $50 million worth of Activision stock in 2013. Kotick benefited from a 500% increase in value due to the company's "extraordinary performance" under his leadership over the past eight years, WSJ notes.
- In October, he urged the board to reduce his salary to the minimum allowed under California law and agreed to forgo bonuses and equity grants.
- Kotick will likely step down from Activision when the Microsoft deal closes.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 2.50% at $77.49 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media