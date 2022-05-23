RBC Capital Sees Sharp Upside In This Work Marketplace

by

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated Upwork Inc UPWK with a Sector Perform rating, and a price target of $21, implying an upside of 17%.

The analyst believes that positively the digital freelance opportunity should easily support double-digit growth ahead, with some near-term negatives well discounted in.

Less positively, labor's softening, CAC is rising, and LinkedIn represents a meaningful overhang unlikely to go away anytime soon, mentions the analyst.

Erickson states that the stock is arguably attractive valuation-wise; evidence is needed of an inflection to get more constructive, which appears lower the probability post-COVID.

Price Action: UPWK shares are trading lower by 2.32% at $17.9 on the last check Monday.

