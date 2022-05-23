Sypris Bags Follow-On Multimillion-Dollar Contract From US Defense Contractor

by

subsidiary Sypris Electronics LLC has received a follow-on multimillion-dollar contract award from a U.S. global defense contractor for its electronic system modules. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Production is expected to begin in 2022.

advanced integrated electronic warfare and communications avionics system modules for an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. Sypris cited news sources that the U.S. plans to purchase versions of the aircraft through 2044, and the aircraft is projected to operate until 2070.

Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $2.20 on the last check Monday.

