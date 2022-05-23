QQQ
Sypris Bags Follow-On Multimillion-Dollar Contract From US Defense Contractor

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 12:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Sypris Solutions Inc SYPR subsidiary Sypris Electronics LLC has received a follow-on multimillion-dollar contract award from a U.S. global defense contractor for its electronic system modules.
  • The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Production is expected to begin in 2022.
  • Sypris will manufacture advanced integrated electronic warfare and communications avionics system modules for an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft.
  • Sypris cited news sources that the U.S. plans to purchase versions of the aircraft through 2044, and the aircraft is projected to operate until 2070.
  • Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $2.20 on the last check Monday.

