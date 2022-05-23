eBay Launches NFT Collection In Partnership With OneOf

by

has launched a series of NFTs through a strategic partnership with OneOf, a green NFT platform for communities across music, sports, and lifestyle. The partnership combines eBay's global reach and inventory and OneOf's eco-conscious Web3 technology.

eBay's first Genesis NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of athletes featured on sports illustrated covers over the years.

The collection includes thirteen limited-edition digital collectibles as green, gold, platinum, and diamond tier NFTs.

Price Action: EBAY shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $44.35 on Monday's last check.

