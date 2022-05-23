QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

eBay Launches NFT Collection In Partnership With OneOf

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read
  • eBay Inc EBAY has launched a series of NFTs through a strategic partnership with OneOf, a green NFT platform for communities across music, sports, and lifestyle.
  • The partnership combines eBay's global reach and inventory and OneOf's eco-conscious Web3 technology.
  • eBay's first Genesis NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of athletes featured on sports illustrated covers over the years.
  • The collection includes thirteen limited-edition digital collectibles as green, gold, platinum, and diamond tier NFTs.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $44.35 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral