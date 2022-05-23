Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Harness Wind, Solar Power: Reuters

by

Ericsson ERIC and Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY harnessed the power of the wind and the sun at an energy-hungry 5G mobile site in Germany to beat soaring electricity costs, Reuters reports.

Energy costs accounted for around 5% of telecom operators' operating expenditure on average and will likely increase with the broader deployment of 5G.

The report noted Ericsson's 5-kilowatt wind turbine and solar modules could power the entire site of Dittenheim, around 120 miles north of Munich in the state of Bavaria.

Twelve square meters of solar panels have already been operating for a year, supplying about 10% of the required energy.

The report quoted an Ericsson official stating that Telecom operators can use local renewable energy when market prices are higher, typically during the morning and evening, and rely on the grid when lower demand reduces costs.

Morgan Stanley saw telecom operators have extra motivation to cut costs as they also need to channel $872 billion globally into the rollout of next-generation 5G networks until 2030.

Price Action: ERIC shares traded higher by 2.45% at $7.96 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

