Elon Musk On Twitter Algorithm: 'You Are Being Manipulated' And Here's How To Fix It

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 15, 2022 8:01 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk says Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement.
  • Musk has said his $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter is on hold.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has offered three easy steps to his followers to fix the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) feed.

In a recent tweet, he said the Twitter algorithms manipulate people without their notice. 

Later, in another tweet, he clarified and said he was not suggesting that there is ill-intent in the algorithm. 

Also Read: Here Is How Elon Musk Aims To Quintuple Twitter's Revenue By 2028

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Musk's tweet about Twitter's algorithm, saying it was designed as a time-saving feature for users.

Dorsey added that the algorithm is not structured to influence users in any particular way.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement. 

Early on Friday, Musk said his $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter is on hold, citing the miscalculation of spam accounts on the platform. 

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. 

Musk has previously said that his primary motive for taking over Twitter is to make the platform a forum for free speech.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

