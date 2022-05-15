Elon Musk On Twitter Algorithm: 'You Are Being Manipulated' And Here's How To Fix It

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has offered three easy steps to his followers to fix the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) feed.

In a recent tweet, he said the Twitter algorithms manipulate people without their notice.

Very important to fix your Twitter feed:



1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”.



You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.



Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Later, in another tweet, he clarified and said he was not suggesting that there is ill-intent in the algorithm.

I’m not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

Also Read: Here Is How Elon Musk Aims To Quintuple Twitter's Revenue By 2028

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Musk's tweet about Twitter's algorithm, saying it was designed as a time-saving feature for users.

it was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while.



pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well. — jack� (@jack) May 14, 2022

Dorsey added that the algorithm is not structured to influence users in any particular way.

no it wasn’t designed to manipulate. it was designed to catch you up and work off what you engage with. that can def have unintended consequences tho.



which is why one should be able to choose if they use an algo or not, and which one. simple solution to all this. — jack� (@jack) May 15, 2022

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!



This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Early on Friday, Musk said his $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter is on hold, citing the miscalculation of spam accounts on the platform.

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots.

Musk has previously said that his primary motive for taking over Twitter is to make the platform a forum for free speech.