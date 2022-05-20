Senmiao To Provide Online Ride-Hailing Services For This Travel Agency In China

- Senmiao Technology Ltd AIHS said its wholly-owned subsidiary Hunan Xixingtianxia Technology Co Ltd has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Trip.com Group Limited TCOM.
- Under the agreement, Hunan Xixingtianxia will provide online ride-hailing services for clients of Trip.com.
- Hunan Xixingtianxia will have access to customers utilizing Trip.com's online platforms, including www.ctrip.com, www.trip.com, and other related websites.
- Initially, the arrangement will cater to the cities of Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Changsha with plans for further expansion.
- Price Action: AIHS shares are trading lower by 3.00% at $0.97 on the last check Friday.
